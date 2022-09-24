Illegal dumping continues to be major concern for City of Cape Town





- City of Cape Town has launched a 24-hour toll-free hotline for tip-offs about illegal dumping and other by-law infringements

- For every fine and conviction, residents can receive a potential reward from R1 000 up to R5 000

- Hotspot areas for illegal dumping are the Philippi Horticultural Area, Swartklip Road, Old Faure Road and Tafelsig.

- Cape Town 24-hr tip-off line: 0800 110 077

Between July 2021 and the end of August 2022, the City’s Law Enforcement Department impounded 101 vehicles after persons were caught in the act of dumping illegally.

Vehicles used by individuals to illegally dispose of waste like builders’ rubble, garden or garage waste are impounded in terms of the Integrated Waste Management by-law.

During the same period, officers issued 9 014 fines for dumping and littering offences.

As part of the #SpringCleanCT campaign we are encouraging residents to work with us to stop illegal dumping in communities. Apart from the unsightly mess created, the health risks that often emanate from these selfish acts are of concern. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Vehicles that are impounded for illegal dumping are kept at the City’s law enforcement pound.

The owner has to settle the R5 000 fine for illegal dumping, as well as the impoundment release fee, before they are able to reclaim their vehicle.

The impoundment release fee for a first offence is R8 700.

While rubble and garden waste are among the common items, our officers do come across far more dangerous dumped items, including medication and expired, rotting food waste. In many instances, residents make use of open spaces or corners in their own neighbourhoods to dump illegally. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

RELATED: Illegal dumping costs the City of Cape Town over R300m a year

If you see illegal dumping, take down the vehicle registration number and report them to the City.

They could be fined up to R5 000, have their vehicle impounded, or face a 2-year prison sentence.

For every fine and conviction, we will offer you a reward from R1 000 up to R5 000.

If you see illegal dumping, report them to us for a potential reward in the case of a fine or conviction. Keeping Cape Town clean and healthy for all is everyone’s business. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

RELATED: Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor

I implore residents and service providers to make use of the waste disposal facilities available to them, and to blow the whistle on anyone who is cutting corners, and putting communities at risk through illegal dumping. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

To report illegal dumping, call the 24-hr tip-off line on 0800 110 077, or send an email to solidwaste.bylaw@capetown.gov.za.

To notify the City about dumping that needs to be cleared please call 0860 103 089.