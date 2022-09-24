'Let us build a better SA together' - Mmusi Maimane launches new political party
CAPE TOWN - Mmusi Maimane launched his new political party Build One SA (Bosa) on Saturday.
The founder of the One South Africa Movement and former DA leader promised an excited crowd change at the event in Soweto.
He ran though the failures of the current government, citing record levels of unemployment, the energy crisis and crises in sectors like education and healthcare.
Maimane cited service delivery failure in Naledi, calling this a symbol of failed hope for the people of South Africa.
Naledi is a reminder that townships have become dormitories of unemployment... It's that reminder that 70% of our young people are unemployed.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
"I'm here to tell you there is a hope in this country", Maimane proclaimed.
He went on to say that change has to start in education.
We, as Build One South Africa, will deliver that change for the people of this country.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
We can no longer afford an extractive economy that is dominated by only a few... We want to build an entrepreneurial education in this nation.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
The dream that I hold for this country is a dream that not only [rests] upon education improving, but creating an economy that will put a job in every home... We want an economy that works for everybody. We're tired of the monopolies of a few - the big banks, the big businesses...Mmusi Maimane, Leader - Build One SA
We are #ReadyToBuild pic.twitter.com/8Hsd7hIB9R' Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 24, 2022
Build One SA believes it can build a Parliament that is filled with the best leaders in the country, Maimane said.
"That's why, henceforth, I am not just standing for president, but I want the best Cabinet in 2024... that can say 'we work for the people, not against the people!'"
To the Stage! @MmusiMaimane Leader of Build one South Africa! #Readytobuild pic.twitter.com/yu9aHSXqoh' BuildOneSouthAfrica (@BuildOneSA) September 24, 2022
@BuildOneSA leader @MmusiMaimane at his best. #Readytobuilt. pic.twitter.com/EHLB4caf8e' BuildOneSouthAfrica (@BuildOneSA) September 24, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/BuildOneSA/status/1573619415140163585/photo/1
More from Politics
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.Read More
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu
Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More
Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'
ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.Read More
More from Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023
The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities, but also to serve as a legacy after the event next year.Read More