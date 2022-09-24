SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
- The study was conducted by researchers at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha.
- The study has found that the risk of this type of cancer is increased by drinking umqombothi, coupled with a fungus found in inappropriately-stored maize.
- The Eastern Cape is deemed to have an exceptionally high number of oesophageal cancer cases compared with other provinces
Researchers at Walter Sisulu University have found a link between the high oesophageal cancer rates in the Eastern Cape and the consumption of umqombothi - traditional beer.
According to its findings, the risk of this type of cancer is increased by drinking umqombothi, coupled with a fungus found in inappropriately-stored maize.
Previous research has linked the consumption of traditionally brewed beer, often made with maize, to the high incidence of the disease, specifically among black men in the province.
The research also found that during the 1930s, the staple diet of black people changed from sorghum to maize, with traditional beer being brewed from maize.
Obviously, it's not when you're drinking umqombothi once, it's chronic and repeated consumption of umqombothi.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Not all umqombothi will lead to this, because it depends on what was used to make that umqombothi.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
RELATED: Understanding the alcohol effect in umqombothi
If the maize was stored properly, and the fungus did not develop, then it is not a health challenge.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
The study, led by the department of human biology’s Professor Eugene Ndebia, also looked to find out why the Eastern Cape had an exceptionally high number of oesophageal cancer cases compared with other provinces.
According to the study, many of the patients seen by researchers suffered from alkaline reflux, which they had linked to patients with a diet high in maize.
Alkaline reflux causes damage to the cells lining the oesophagus.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA study finds link between traditional beer, maize storage & oesophageal cancer
Source : Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October
If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month.Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people
Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports MedicineRead More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Cape Town bags a win amongst the 2022 Rise Global Winners
Pippa Hudson spoke to Ruby McCulloch, the Rise 100 winner.Read More
Trendspotting Thursday: Teach the TikTok algorithm
Brett Rogers of HaveYouHeard joined Pippa Hudson to chat about the TikTok algorithm.Read More
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards
Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.Read More