Living life in your own term without being arrogant
Friday Feelgood: Ché-jean Jupp on performing a multi-media show #NOISE at the Kalk Bay theatre
Dina Elwedidi
Advice: Health & Wellness: Southern African Sexual Health Association Conference
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
#An hour with Bradley Oliver
Quite a buzz: Cities create 'bee bus stops' that attract pollinators

24 September 2022 4:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
Bees
Leicester
bee population
Utrecht
City of Leicester
pollinate
City of Utrecht
Clear Channel UK
Clear Channel
bus stop
bus shelter
bee bus stop

Bus shelter roofs in the UK and Europe are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies and other insects.

We know the world's bee populations are under threat, and that losing these busy pollinators poses huge risks for food security.

Now so-called "bee bus stops" are gaining popularity in cities in the UK and Europe.

Bus shelter roofs are being turned into miniature gardens containing plants that attract bees, butterflies and other insects.

A "bee bus stop" in Leicester. Image credit: Clear Channel, clearchannel.co.uk
A "bee bus stop" in Leicester. Image credit: Clear Channel, clearchannel.co.uk

In the UK, Leicester has already installed 30 bee bus stops since 2021 The Guardian reports, with other cities following suit.

It's just one of the many steps being taken by Leicester City Council to respond to the climate emergency, says Clear Channel UK.

The outdoor advertising outfit aims to create at least 1 000 bee bus stops throughout the UK.

As well as supporting Leicester’s critters, the thoughtfully-designed shelters will positively contribute towards biodiversity and climate resilience, absorb rainwater falling on the roof, help to reduce the 'Urban Heat Island Effect', capture particulates from the air, and help make the city a greener and happier place.

Clear Channel UK

In the Netherlands, the City of Utrecht is leading the charge - it boasts over 300 plant-topped bus shelters.

Watch the video it released below:




