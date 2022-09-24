'Hero diver' braves untreated sewage underground after pump station overflows
A City of Cape Town councillor reported an emergency on Friday at the Raapkraal Pump Station.
It is situated in Cape Town's Ward 71, an area which includes Kirstenhof and Tokai.
Ward Councillor Carolynne Franklin said the pump station had "completely collapsed" after overflowing.
She warned that untreated effluent was running into the Raapkraal River and asked residents not to flush their toilets until the problem was resolved.
In an update, Franklin reported that the pump station was back in working order after teams were on site until 6 am on Saturday.
Tankers were brought in to remove the overflowing sewage from the facility and remedial actions included the installation of a second pump.
Franklin was full of praise for the teams who got the pump station back up and running, but singled out her particular hero.
So many people have worked themselves to a standstill... but my hero is this diver, who went two floors underground in a fully flooded effluent filled pump station to repair the large inoperable non return valve, by touch !Carolynne Franklin, Councillor - Ward 71
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Ward71CapeTown/photos/a.110210783723443/854320692645778/
