Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Sunday Podcast Wrap: Load shedding's impact on our sleep, mental health & wallet

25 September 2022 3:27 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Mental health
Poor sleep
IPPs
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed.

This week in South Africa the conversation has been about electricity, electricity and more electricity. Or rather, the lack of electricity, if we're being honest, and how it's affected all the different parts of how lives.

Here's what our panel of experts had to say on this and other matters.

How load shedding is impacting our psyche

The return of load shedding has been met with an array of emotions ranging from disillusionment to outrage.

Cape Talk's John Maytham spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Claire Lownie about the psychological impact of load shedding and the ways that we can manage it.

Load-shedding is causing us to lose sleep

The erratic electricity schedule has made it such that people don't have consistent daily patterns as all our activities need to be planned around the shifting load-shedding Stages.

Losing sleep is not good for us and take a listen below to find out why:

Mineral Resources & Energy department signs agreement with three Independent Power Producers

Department of Mineral Resources & Energy had a signing ceremony for the preferred bidders for renewable energy.

The question on some people's minds was why so late?

Mandy Wiener spoke to a energy expert to learn more.

Learn about the technicalities of load shedding from an expert

Even though we've been surviving with load shedding for nearly two decades, many of us still don't understand what it actually is from technical point.

KFM's morning team got an energy expert to help us learn more.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

There was one other thing that happened during the week that dominated the headlines: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

And of course EWN covered proceedings from all angles.

Whackhead's Prank: Eskom VS SANRAL

And just so we don't end the week on a sour note, here's Darren Simpson with a classic Whackhead prank where he got the Eskom helpline and SANRAL E-toll helplines to 'assist' each other.

As usual, hilarity ensues.




