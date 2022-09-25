This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Xola Dingiswayo, former inmate and Gangstar Cafe Manager, and Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager at the Message Trust SA.
Xola Dingiswayo was released from prison in 2014 after serving three years for possession of an unlicenced firearm.
Upon his release, instead of going back to a life of crime, Dingiswayo joined up with the Message Trust SA - part of a global group of organisations sharing the gospel with young people.
Message Trust SA also runs programmes in prisons, which is where Dingiswayo met the group.
Dingiswayo says his prayers for his life to change were answered.
I was really at the point of giving up...until I got to the point where I thought I should change my life and I realised I can start again. I was encouraged by so many people...to approach life in a different way.Xola Dingiswayo, Gangstar Cafe Manager
Through hard work and a will to change, Dingiswayo became manager of the Gangstar Cafe in Mowbray.
So exactly how does serving coffee help change a former inmate's life?
Part of me working at Gangstar Cafe...is truly serving people at the shop, it's part of myself giving back to them. To say I appreciate what you've done, welcoming us back in the community because there was a time I felt I did not deserve to be around people.Xola Dingiswayo, Gangstar Cafe Manager
Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager at the Message Trust SA, says not everyone is ready to change once they're released from prison.
It is about the individual making a choice...to want to change your life and want to have a better way of contributing to society and of uplifting your family. There must be a compelling reason for an individual to want to make a change in their life.Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager - Message Trust SA
Those wanting to turn over a new leaf after release from prison can contact the Message Trust SA on their website: www.gangstarcafe.com
More from Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023
The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities, but also to serve as a legacy after the event next year.Read More