This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Xola Dingiswayo, former inmate and Gangstar Cafe Manager, and Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager at the Message Trust SA.

Xola Dingiswayo was released from prison in 2014 after serving three years for possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Upon his release, instead of going back to a life of crime, Dingiswayo joined up with the Message Trust SA - part of a global group of organisations sharing the gospel with young people.

Message Trust SA also runs programmes in prisons, which is where Dingiswayo met the group.

Dingiswayo says his prayers for his life to change were answered.

I was really at the point of giving up...until I got to the point where I thought I should change my life and I realised I can start again. I was encouraged by so many people...to approach life in a different way. Xola Dingiswayo, Gangstar Cafe Manager

Through hard work and a will to change, Dingiswayo became manager of the Gangstar Cafe in Mowbray.

So exactly how does serving coffee help change a former inmate's life?

Part of me working at Gangstar Cafe...is truly serving people at the shop, it's part of myself giving back to them. To say I appreciate what you've done, welcoming us back in the community because there was a time I felt I did not deserve to be around people. Xola Dingiswayo, Gangstar Cafe Manager

Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager at the Message Trust SA, says not everyone is ready to change once they're released from prison.

It is about the individual making a choice...to want to change your life and want to have a better way of contributing to society and of uplifting your family. There must be a compelling reason for an individual to want to make a change in their life. Ingrid Kalie-Moses, Prison and Enterprise Manager - Message Trust SA

Those wanting to turn over a new leaf after release from prison can contact the Message Trust SA on their website: www.gangstarcafe.com