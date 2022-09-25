There's AA for alcoholics, and then Al-Anon to help affected families
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Steven and his wife Charlene about their experiences in AA and Al-Anon.
As many families continue to discover, alcoholism doesn't just affect the alcoholic, it's a family disease.
This is why support groups for the families and friends of recovering alcoholics have been created. Groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon have helped thousands of families deal with and recover from the disease.
Speaking on Talking Point, Steven and his wife, Charlene, shared their story. Steven had been trying for years to stay sober.
My alcoholism was a rollercoaster. Instead of being a father in the family, I was out and about partying, drinking and coming back with whatever came with the party mode and loud and boisterous behaviour.Steven - Recovering Alcoholic
After several tries to get sober, Steven has now been sober for seven years.
He says he had to do some hard yards to get to that point.
Through the workings of AA programme, I learned to turn my ways and life over to the care of God as I understood him because I could no longer depend on Steven to help Steven...then I had to clean house, sort myself out...where I had to dig deep...Steven - Recovering Alcoholic
Charlene entered "the programme" with her husband, but through the sister group, Al-Anon.
She says it's been an eye-opening experience.
I remember going to my very first meeting...to show my husband I was supporting him. I didn't feel I had the problem but there and listening to the shares of people that have been affected made me realise that although we come from different backgrounds, our stories were the same. The more I went to my meetings...the more I realised I went there for my healing as much as my alcoholic husband.Charlene - Wife of Alcoholic
The couple are still going strong seven years later and say the programme has helped them heal.
They're now also giving back by passing the message on to others.
Charlene learned to handle me in a different way. She has got an understanding of alcoholism, and understanding of working on herself, rather than me...together we make a team of understanding, and together we can pass the message on to the still-suffering alcoholic.Steven - Recovering Alcoholic
