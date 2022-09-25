CT woman dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay
CAPE TOWN - A shark attack has claimed the life of a woman in Plettenberg Bay.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says it received a call for help just before 8am on Sunday and launched one of its rescue craft to Central Beach.
On arrival on the scene, the body of a believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach. Police have taken the body into their care together with government health, forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
The identity of the woman - believed to be from Cape Town, has not been made public.
Authorities have urged bathers and water sports enthusiasts to be extra careful along the Plettenberg Bay and larger Southern Cape coastline.
At this moment there seems to be more shark activities in our beaches. This is very unusual when compared with previous years.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
Beaches have been closed in Plettenberg Bay since the incident.
