'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst





Independent Power Producers say red tape is stopping them from production of 6000 to 7000MW

It's been a tough few weeks for South Africans as they battle the worst round of load shedding in years.

The incessant power cuts have moved government's plans for independent power producers (IPPS) into high gear, with the first three contracts signed last week.

This sets the wheels in motion for more power to be added on to the national grid in the next two years.

But one expert has argued that the introduction of IPPs is not the silver bullet to the Eskom crisis.

Wasanga Mehana spoke to Dr Ebrahim Harvey, who in his recent News24 column, wrote that poor South Africans are going to suffer the most due to the affordability of electricity.

Working class people are struggling to put food on the table and cannot afford the options in the renewable sector. What the media didn't do was adequately explore the consequences for people who cannot afford to go the route of the IPPS. It will only benefit well to-do and middle class people. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

It is the working class, the majority of people in this that will be affected. When they don't have basic needs like water, sanitation and electricity, it drives down further the low standards of living. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

Eskom's prospects affects class and race configuration in the economy. According to Harvey, there is a misconception that there's been a rise in the middle class in South Africa. In fact, he said, the black middle class has dwindled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two key things signal an assault on the middle class - repossessions of cars and homes. The media doesn't address this because it sang the song of the rising black middle class. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

The white middle class is more entrenched. It has more assets to fall back on during hard times. A small tiny middle class during apartheid expanded rapidly after 1994 because of BEE - that bulk of the middle class is pouring into the lower class. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

Harvey believes the move to IPPs will not necessarily solve the Eskom crisis, which was the making of "years of neglect".

The electricity issue is a long-term thing. What you fail to do now has consequences down the line. I also believe there's conscious sabotage amongst the employees. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

This article first appeared on 702 : 'IPPs will only benefit wealthy and middle class' - analyst