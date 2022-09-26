Khayelitsha animal clinic appeals to public for donations for sterilisations
Pippa Hudson spoke to Marcelle Du Plessis, fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha.
Their aim is to rescue the South African Mass Animal Sterilisation Trust (SA MAST) – the only other animal organisation in the township, which is at risk of shutting down.
They plan to manage and recuperate all aspects of the organisation, including saving the workers' jobs, said Du Plessis.
We really want to continue running the entity as it is, we really don’t want the staff to suffer.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
She said sterilisation is essential to the Khayelitsha community, which has an estimated 300,000 animals living there.
If one animal and its mate and none of their puppies are ever sterilised, you can have 60,000 puppies within six years – it's enormous. Sterilising those 4,000 animals a year really has an exponential scale.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
We are currently appealing to the public, to corporates and various entities to come on board and really help us to get funds in a sufficient amount to help us continue for a couple of months.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
For more information email info@mdzananda.co.za, or sign up on www.mdzananda.co.za.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/adult-care-clinic-close-up-1350591/
More from Local
Cape Town man loses his own life after saving 3 teenagers from rip current
Reza Yon headed out into the ocean on his bodyboard when he saw the teens in trouble off Mnandi Beach.Read More
SAPS agrees to form task team to tackle kidnapping crisis in Cape Town
The City of Cape Town asked the SAPS to form an inter-governmental task team utilising the services of its specialised units.Read More
SA star Kim Engelbrecht bags International Emmy nomination for role in 'Reyka'
The local crime thriller is up for two International Emmys - Best Actress and Best Drama Series.Read More
[VIDEO] Another kidnapping in Cape Town after woman's car boxed in
Video footage shows how a woman was taken after her car was boxed in by two other vehicles outside business premises in the Blackheath area.Read More
Free music all weekend as international WOMAD festival kicks off in Cape Town
The 'WOMAD South African Safari 2022' kicks off this weekend with performances at various venues at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Power cuts cost the economy R60b in Sep, real cost is even higher: Economist
Load shedding has had a devastating impact on our country and the economy, as businesses struggle to function with no power.Read More
Mpho Makwana named as Eskom’s new board chairperson
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement on Friday afternoon during a virtual briefing.Read More
'Private hospitals should also be exempt from load shedding' - Netcare
Netcare lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his recognition of challenges faced by the healthcare industry during load shedding but wants private hospitals to be exempt from power outages.Read More
Legal advice from robots and computers?
Zain Johnson spoke with Dawood Patel, CEO of Helm.Read More