Khayelitsha animal clinic appeals to public for donations for sterilisations





Pippa Hudson spoke to Marcelle Du Plessis, fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha.

Photo by Pranidchakan Boonrom from Pexels.

Their aim is to rescue the South African Mass Animal Sterilisation Trust (SA MAST) – the only other animal organisation in the township, which is at risk of shutting down.

They plan to manage and recuperate all aspects of the organisation, including saving the workers' jobs, said Du Plessis.

We really want to continue running the entity as it is, we really don’t want the staff to suffer. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

She said sterilisation is essential to the Khayelitsha community, which has an estimated 300,000 animals living there.

If one animal and its mate and none of their puppies are ever sterilised, you can have 60,000 puppies within six years – it's enormous. Sterilising those 4,000 animals a year really has an exponential scale. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

We are currently appealing to the public, to corporates and various entities to come on board and really help us to get funds in a sufficient amount to help us continue for a couple of months. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha

For more information email info@mdzananda.co.za, or sign up on www.mdzananda.co.za.

Listen to the full audio above for more.