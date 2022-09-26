Jagersfontein rebuild to start in two weeks
Pippa Hudson spoke to Kopung Ralikontsane, Director-General of the Free State provincial government, on the rebuilding of homes of those affected by the Jagersfontein dam burst.
- The Free State Government says 164 new homes will be built.
- The prototypes of the new homes will be made available to affected residents from today.
- Residents will be able to choose a prototype before construction commences in two weeks.
Just two weeks after the devastating dam burst in Jagersfontein in the Free State, which killed one person, and left hundreds homeless, plans are already afoot to start rebuilding homes.
And the Free State government has set itself an ambitious target of starting construction in the first week of October.
The premier did indicate that today, all prototypes of the houses to be constructed will be built. By the end of the week, communities will be able to view the plans and choose their preferred plans and as soon as they've done, construction will begin in two weeks.Kopung Ralikontsane, Director General - Free State Provincial Government
Instead of brick and mortar, the Free State government is opting for alternative building technologies. But, Ralikontsane stresses that communities will have a say.
That is why there's going to be social facilitation for them to look at the houses. We will also explain the safety of the houses, durability of that alternative building material.Kopung Ralikontsane, Director General - Free State Provincial Government
The cost of the project remains unknown, but the provincial government intends to dip into its emergency housing fund to accommodate the affected families.
