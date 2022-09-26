Road Accident Fund under fire for plan to lay off 400 workers





Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Hennie Klopper, emeritus professor of private law at the University of Pretoria, and Advocate Stefanie Fick from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, about the problems besetting the Road Accident Fund.

*The Road Accident Fund (RAF) plans to retrench 400 workers for "operational" reasons.* The RAF says its current operating model does not allow it to achieve its legislative requirements.** *The RAF pays out funds to people affected by car crashes.

Retrenching workers at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) won't solve its cash flow problems, nor will it streamline its processing of claims.

That's the sentiments of third-party claims legal expert, Hennie Klopper, as well as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Klopper says RAF leadership has misidentified its problems, including that dealing with 100,000 claims every year is unsustainable.

What we've got here is that RAF is inundated with claims and no successful compensation system will be able to survive if you get the amount of claims the RAF is receiving annually. Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

Klopper blames the failure by the Road Traffic Management Corporation to improve road safety for the RAF being inundated with claims.

About 38 to 52 people die on our roads every day, costing the economy R74 billion. We don't hear anything about road safety unless its Easter or Christmas. During the course of the year, nothing is done about road safety. Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

Outa says corruption and false claims by attorneys are compounding the problem.