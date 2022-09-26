Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time





This year, for the first time, South Africa will be sending a team of para surfers to the World Para Surf Championships.

Held in California, USA in December, the competition features the best of the best para surfers from around the world.

Team South Africa is made up of nine male and five female surfers from across Mzansi, they are:

Raemondo Lessing (WC), Noluthando Makalima (WC), Michele Macfarlane (WC), Caleb Swanepoel (WC), James Sinclair (KZN), Similo Dlamini (KZN), David Williams (KZN), Doug Hendrikz (KZN), Martin Ferreira (GP), Tracy McKay (KZN), Alulutho Tshoba (KZN), Oliver Sinclair (KZN), Asande Sibisi (KZN), Sabelo Ngema (KZN), Jean Paul Veaudry (EC).

The team's head coach is none other than nine-time South African world champion surfer, Roxy Davis.

"Our athletes have shown hard work, bravery and commitment and now have the opportunity to fly the South African flag proudly as they tackle the world's biggest para surfing competition," says Davis.

But in order to show off their surfing skills over the pond, Team SA needs some support.

So far, the team has managed to raise R680,000 towards the trip, but the overall total needed to get the entire team to California is just over R1 million.

"To date, we have already raised R680,724.65, and are now in need of raising a final R338,276 to ensure Raemondo Lessing and Noluthando Makalima (our two newest members to the Para Surfing team), as well as two team coaches and team physiotherapist, get to California."

They've set up a BackABuddy page to raise the rest of the money - to donate, click here.

There has been a huge growth in Para surfing since the first ISA World Para Surfing Championship in 2015 and the event plays a key role in showcasing Para surfing talent at an elite level.

