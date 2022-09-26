Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time
- The team is being coached by 9 x South African surfing champion, Roxy Davis. - Team SA is in need of assistance and funding support to go to the World Para Surf Championships in December. - Click here to donate to the BackABuddy page set up to help get the team to California.
This year, for the first time, South Africa will be sending a team of para surfers to the World Para Surf Championships.
Held in California, USA in December, the competition features the best of the best para surfers from around the world.
Team South Africa is made up of nine male and five female surfers from across Mzansi, they are:
Raemondo Lessing (WC), Noluthando Makalima (WC), Michele Macfarlane (WC), Caleb Swanepoel (WC), James Sinclair (KZN), Similo Dlamini (KZN), David Williams (KZN), Doug Hendrikz (KZN), Martin Ferreira (GP), Tracy McKay (KZN), Alulutho Tshoba (KZN), Oliver Sinclair (KZN), Asande Sibisi (KZN), Sabelo Ngema (KZN), Jean Paul Veaudry (EC).
The team's head coach is none other than nine-time South African world champion surfer, Roxy Davis.
"Our athletes have shown hard work, bravery and commitment and now have the opportunity to fly the South African flag proudly as they tackle the world's biggest para surfing competition," says Davis.
But in order to show off their surfing skills over the pond, Team SA needs some support.
So far, the team has managed to raise R680,000 towards the trip, but the overall total needed to get the entire team to California is just over R1 million.
"To date, we have already raised R680,724.65, and are now in need of raising a final R338,276 to ensure Raemondo Lessing and Noluthando Makalima (our two newest members to the Para Surfing team), as well as two team coaches and team physiotherapist, get to California."
They've set up a BackABuddy page to raise the rest of the money - to donate, click here.
There has been a huge growth in Para surfing since the first ISA World Para Surfing Championship in 2015 and the event plays a key role in showcasing Para surfing talent at an elite level.
RELATED: Dating while living with a disability: "Why shouldn't I be in a relationship?'
More from Sport
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup
The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old.Read More
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?
Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot.Read More
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes
Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes juggling careers and having other hurdles to overcome, to represent the national team.Read More
Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars
The 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP will pit together 120 teams in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20..Read More
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer
The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.Read More
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy
Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."Read More
We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson
Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday.Read More
What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team?
There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of drug usage.Read More
SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul
Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.Read More