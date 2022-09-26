Bitou Municipality lays out plans after second fatal shark attack
Tragedy reared its head in Plettenberg after the shocking death of a Cape Town tourist. The 39-year-old woman was believed to have been attacked by a shark at the popular Central Beach.
The NSRI on Sunday confirmed that they brought the woman's body to the shore at about 8am on Sunday morning and the beach remained close for the day.
It should be noted that this is the second attack in the Plettenberg area in recent months. In June, businessman Bruce Wolov was attacked and killed by a shark at nearby Sanctuary Beach.
The local municipal council had in May approved research on the need for a shark barrier at the Central Beach as there were concerns about increased shark activity in the area.
Bitou Municipality spokesperson Andile Namntu came on to CapeTalk to share details of what happened and to provide details of what the plan is going forward.
Scroll up for full audio.
