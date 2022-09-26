Burna Boy's performance sparks diplomatic Twitter spat over load shedding?





Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about a few of the trending social media stories of the day.

The question remains on whether Twitter is the correct platform for public officials, representing countries clustered together in the SADC region, to resolve any form of dispute.

Namibian Member of Parliament Inna Hengari tweeted a welcome note to Burna Boy ahead of his show on Sunday that said 'Welcome to Namibia here there’s no load-shedding have massive electric fun’.

This follows the DStv delicious festival which rocked Johannesburg, South Africa over the past weekend.

To which the head of South African diplomacy Clayson Monyela replied that Namibia should be careful in how they address the country as their economy is directly tied to that of South Africa.

Have a look at the tweets below.

Burna driving from the airport and wondering where everyone’s at😂😂😂Empty country this one😅. Welcome to Namibia🇳🇦 @burnaboy!!! Here, there’s no load-shedding HAVE massive electric FUN 🤩 — Inna Hengari MP (@Inna_Hengari) September 25, 2022

Burna comes from 🇳🇬. He's familiar with loadshedding. The energy challenges in 🇿🇦 are being addressed & 🇳🇦 will benefit. Your country's economy is intrinsically linked to ours. 🇳🇦 dollar is pegged to the 🇿🇦 rand. I'm certain you are familiar with SACU & its benefits. Behave! https://t.co/YFUDaOWnov — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) September 25, 2022

