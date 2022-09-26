Streaming issues? Report here
Burna Boy's performance sparks diplomatic Twitter spat over load shedding?

26 September 2022 3:02 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
South Africa
Load shedding
Namibia
Barbs Wire

Namibian MP and the South African diplomacy head took to Twitter in a spat about which country has the most electricity.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about a few of the trending social media stories of the day.

The question remains on whether Twitter is the correct platform for public officials, representing countries clustered together in the SADC region, to resolve any form of dispute.

Namibian Member of Parliament Inna Hengari tweeted a welcome note to Burna Boy ahead of his show on Sunday that said 'Welcome to Namibia here there’s no load-shedding have massive electric fun’.

This follows the DStv delicious festival which rocked Johannesburg, South Africa over the past weekend.

To which the head of South African diplomacy Clayson Monyela replied that Namibia should be careful in how they address the country as their economy is directly tied to that of South Africa.

Have a look at the tweets below.

Listen to the full audio above.




