LEAP officers putting a dent in criminal activities in CT - MEC Allen
Pippa Hudson speaks to Reagen Allen, Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC, on the successes of the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan.
*From 5 to 11 September, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers arrested 179 people.* LEAP officers confiscated 7 illegal firearms in the same week.** *The WC government attributes a drop in murder rates at several Cape policing precincts to the LEAP programme.
Extra boots on the ground is having a huge impact on crime reduction in several Cape townships, according to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.
LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan), a partnership between provincial government and the City of Cape Town, is bolstering crime-fighting efforts, especially in murder hotspots.
Allen says the steep reduction in the murder rate in Nyanga, South Africa's former murder capital, is proof that the LEAP programme is bearing fruit.
Where we are seeing LEAP officers being deployed, we are seeing crime being reduced.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
Allen says the visibility of LEAP officers is putting a dent in criminal activities.
It's actually reaping successes. Visible policing is a deterrent to crime. They are doing amazing work. We had 1,248 officers deployed in our murder hotspot areas in the City of Cape Town.Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
The MEC says tipoffs through their Whatsapp line are proving to be extremely helpful.
Once the information is verified, warrants are obtained through SAPS, then there's a search and seizure operation with SAPS officers...Reagen Allen, MEC - Community Safety and Police Oversight
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
