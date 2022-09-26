Mzoli's murder: Tourist killer jailed for 20 years for 2014 murder





Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

- Mmnako Themane was robbed and murdered while waiting for a taxi outside Mzoli's Place in 2014.

- Themane and her sister had been visiting Cape Town from their home in Polokwane.

- 31-year-old Thando Sintwa was, on Friday, given an effective 20 years behind bars for the crime.

The man convicted of shooting dead Polokwane tourist Mmnako Themane at a popular Gugulethu eatery in 2014 has been handed an effective 20 years behind bars.

Themane was visiting the Mother City from her home in Polokwane with her sister and had decided to visit the well known restaurant 'Mzoli's Place'.

While waiting for a taxi near the popular hangout spot, Themane was robbed and killed.

"Whilst she and her twin sister enjoyed the activities, the victim was robbed of her personal belongings and shot at close range..." said SAPS in a statement.

Then 25, Thando Sintwa was arrested months later and charged with murder.

On Friday, the now 31-year-old Thando Sintwa was sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars for the murder.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Mahlube Mbityana, was praised for providing credible testimony in court.

The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile lauded Sergeant Mbityana's efforts and those of the prosecution team who all contributed to the conviction and sentencing.

RELATED: CT woman dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay