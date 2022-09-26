Dutch Reformed Church still repenting over support of apartheid
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Nelis Janse van Rensburg, moderator of the Dutch Reformed Church, about his recent apology for apartheid.
*The Dutch Reformed Church apologised for its role in supporting apartheid.* Dr Nelis Janse van Rensburg says the church has apologised before in 1986 and 1990.**
Dutch Reformed Church Moderator, Dr Nelis Janse van Rensburg, apologised for the role the church played in apartheid during a Heritage Day sermon at the Moravian Church at Genadendal in the Western Cape this past weekend.
Janse van Rensburg says the church is still repenting for its actions.
We are so, so, so sorry because we had a central role in the creation of this ideology. We believe it's contra-Christian, contra-bible to separate people to coerce people to separate...Dr Nelis Janse van Rensburg, Moderator - Dutch Reformed Church
The church is now trying to build bridges with other churches and with people from all walks of life in South Africa.
We want to be an example to South Africa. While we are separated by political strife... we as Christians are building relationships beyond boundaries.Dr Nelis Janse van Rensburg, Moderator - Dutch Reformed Church
