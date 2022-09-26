Accountability Now: Cabinet failed to set up dedicated anti-graft agency





Lester Kiewit spoke to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, on whether Cabinet is doing enough to tackle corruption.

FILE: Members of the People’s Movement hold placards outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 2 October 2020 where 7 suspects are appearing on corruption-related charges related to a multi-million rand Free State asbestos project. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/Eyewitness News

The ANC's highest decision making body, the national executive committee, has time and again promised drastic measures to root out corruption. In 2017, the governing party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, promised to fight corruption with the same fervour they're battling against poverty, inequality and unemployment.

But according to Accountability Now Director, Paul Hoffman, not much has happened since then.

Five years later, I don't see that happening at all...Nothing has been done to implement that resolution of the NEC, which tells me there are currents pulling in different directions in the ANC. Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Hoffman says since the Scorpions were disbanded, with that move being declared unconstitutional by the country's highest court, not much has been done to set up a unit falling outside of the police to specifically target those fleecing taxpayers.