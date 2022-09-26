Damaging effect modern living has on hearing
Hearing loss is a problem most associate with old age, and in our youth, we tend to take our hearing for granted. But statistics show that hearing damage is becoming more prevalent among the young and old alike.
According to a study published by the Lancet in 2017, researchers found that that living in a noisy city increases your risk of hearing damage by 64%. They warned that hearing loss has become a global health issue.
Last year, the World Health Organization released their first-ever World Report on Hearing and estimated that nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050.
According to the Ear Institute, the Bellville-based audiologists group, their is an interesting and somewhat concerning new phenomenon on the rise. More and more younger people are wearing hearing aids as a result of living in noisy cities and there was a growing use of personal listening devices in general. In fact, some young people even sleep with earphones and music in their ears. This increased usage is very likely having a damaging effect on hearing overall.
Given this information, Lester Kiewit decided to chat with the Ear Institute to learn more about this trend and what, if anything, can be done.
The louder you put the volume of your personal listening device, the more harmful it can be. General rule of thumb is 60% volume for 60 minutes and then you need to take a break.Charnae Dowries, audiologist at the Ear Institute
Source : Pixabay.com
