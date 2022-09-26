Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints
- The Western Cape Department of Social Development has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients.
- The department has approached the Western Cape High Court to seek orders for their closure.
- It's urging the public to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.
They're supposed to provide support and healing for those seeking help for addiction, but worrying reports suggest not all rehabilitation centers in the Western Cape are living up to that remit.
In the last few years, the Western Cape has become something of the rehab capital of the continent, with a number of facilities opening up, often offering services geared towards the pockets of international clientele.
But the Western Cape Department of Social Development says it has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients and in some cases, violating their human rights.
"In spite of interventions by the department to assist various unregistered facilities to become compliant, some of these organisations have not taken the necessary steps to become registered," said the department in a statement.
As a result, the department has approached the Western Cape High Court to have such centres closed down.
It's urging those seeking treatment to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.
"Registered facilities have met certain standards that ensure the human rights, wellbeing, and dignity of clients are protected. Any prospective client has the right to ask to see the registration certificate before using the service."
In order to become registered, rehabs must have health, safety and zoning clearances from the relevant local municipality and a qualified multidisciplinary team of professionals made up of social workers, nurses, psychologists and related professions.
The department is also urging unregistered facilities to become compliant.
A list of registered, DSD-funded treatment facilities can be found here.
RELATED: There's AA for alcoholics, and then Al-Anon to help affected families
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82361512_hugging-during-support-group-meeting-in-rehab.html
More from Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants
Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
Where does SA rank in the digital world?
Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark.Read More
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud.Read More
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.Read More
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry
We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
Latest legacy mural unveiled to mark countdown to CPT Netball World Cup 2023
The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities, but also to serve as a legacy after the event next year.Read More