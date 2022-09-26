Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Living life in your own term without being arrogant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeff Kahn
Today at 11:35
Friday Feelgood: Ché-jean Jupp on performing a multi-media show #NOISE at the Kalk Bay theatre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Che-jean Jupp - Graduate and artist at Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA)
Today at 11:50
Dina Elwedidi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dina Elwedidi
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness: Southern African Sexual Health Association Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith
Bradley Daniels - Psychosocial Commentator at Independent
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Bradley Oliver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bradley Olivier
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints

26 September 2022 11:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Drug addiction
Department of Social Development
drug rehabilitation
Freeway Rehab centre

The Social Development Department in the Western Cape has received complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients.
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

- The Western Cape Department of Social Development has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients.

- The department has approached the Western Cape High Court to seek orders for their closure.

- It's urging the public to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.

They're supposed to provide support and healing for those seeking help for addiction, but worrying reports suggest not all rehabilitation centers in the Western Cape are living up to that remit.

In the last few years, the Western Cape has become something of the rehab capital of the continent, with a number of facilities opening up, often offering services geared towards the pockets of international clientele.

But the Western Cape Department of Social Development says it has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients and in some cases, violating their human rights.

"In spite of interventions by the department to assist various unregistered facilities to become compliant, some of these organisations have not taken the necessary steps to become registered," said the department in a statement.

As a result, the department has approached the Western Cape High Court to have such centres closed down.

It's urging those seeking treatment to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.

"Registered facilities have met certain standards that ensure the human rights, wellbeing, and dignity of clients are protected. Any prospective client has the right to ask to see the registration certificate before using the service."

In order to become registered, rehabs must have health, safety and zoning clearances from the relevant local municipality and a qualified multidisciplinary team of professionals made up of social workers, nurses, psychologists and related professions.

The department is also urging unregistered facilities to become compliant.

A list of registered, DSD-funded treatment facilities can be found here.

RELATED: There's AA for alcoholics, and then Al-Anon to help affected families




