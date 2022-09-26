Illegal rehabs: Don't be duped, warns DSD, after spike in complaints





© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

- The Western Cape Department of Social Development has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients.

- The department has approached the Western Cape High Court to seek orders for their closure.

- It's urging the public to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.

They're supposed to provide support and healing for those seeking help for addiction, but worrying reports suggest not all rehabilitation centers in the Western Cape are living up to that remit.

In the last few years, the Western Cape has become something of the rehab capital of the continent, with a number of facilities opening up, often offering services geared towards the pockets of international clientele.

But the Western Cape Department of Social Development says it has continued to receive complaints about illegal rehabilitation centres exploiting clients and in some cases, violating their human rights.

"In spite of interventions by the department to assist various unregistered facilities to become compliant, some of these organisations have not taken the necessary steps to become registered," said the department in a statement.

As a result, the department has approached the Western Cape High Court to have such centres closed down.

It's urging those seeking treatment to only make use of treatment programmes registered by the Department of Social Development.

"Registered facilities have met certain standards that ensure the human rights, wellbeing, and dignity of clients are protected. Any prospective client has the right to ask to see the registration certificate before using the service."

In order to become registered, rehabs must have health, safety and zoning clearances from the relevant local municipality and a qualified multidisciplinary team of professionals made up of social workers, nurses, psychologists and related professions.

The department is also urging unregistered facilities to become compliant.

A list of registered, DSD-funded treatment facilities can be found here.

