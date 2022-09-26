Are you protected financially if you cohabit?
Pippa Hudson spoke to John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, on the rights of people who cohabit.
Previously, if you were in a committed relationship and living together and your partner died, there would be very little recourse for you to inherit.
This affected mostly women, who were financially dependent on their partners. Financial experts advise people to formalise an agreement on their living arrangement or risk running into problems in the unfortunate event of a death in the household.
The risk is one must then brace themselves for a potential fight between themselves and the family of the deceased because where there's assets and money involved, the first thing they would do is to remind you that you are not married...John Manyike, Head of Financial Education - Old Mutual
Manyike says a recent Constitutional Court judgment affirmed the inheritance rights of people who cohabit. While Parliament has yet to change the applicable law, that ruling sets an important precedent.
The Constitutional Court gave Parliament 18 months to amend the law, failing that, the order of the Constitutional Court then becomes law and will be relied upon as such.John Manyike, Head of Financial Education - Old Mutual
Manyike says its important for couples to draw up a will to specify the beneficiaries of the estate. This will also protect any children born of the relationship.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/couple-sleeping-in-bed-7556593/
