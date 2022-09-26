Dirty dining: Warning to local eateries from CoCT's Environmental Health teams
- World Environmental Health Day is commemorated annually on 26 September.
- Environmental Health is the branch of public health tasked with monitoring, and mitigating factors in the environment that affect human health.
- In the last year, the City's Environmental Health Service attended to 8,356 complaints from the public
Obnoxious odours, noisy neighbours and filthy food establishments.
Just some of the issues the environmental health team at the City of Cape Town are tasked with attending to.
In the last year alone (financial year July 2021 to June 2022), Cape Town's Environmental Health Service dealt with over 8,000 complaints.
Following the complaints, the team carried out close to 25,000 inspections at food premises in the city.
Three establishments were banned from trading until the necessary rectification measures were taken by the owners.
"It is a criminal offence to sell or offer to sell any foodstuff that is contaminated or unfit for human consumption and staff have the authority to order the removal from sale of such contaminated or unsafe foodstuffs."
So, we implore business owners, particularly those in the food industry, to reach out to their nearest Environmental Health Office for advice and guidance on operating within the bounds of the law.Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
Apart from the more well-known aspects, our EHPs even conduct inspections at barbershops and salons, and also have a hand in matters relating to the safe keeping of animals, says Van der Ross.
And, let's not forget how crucial they were to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols at restaurants, shopping malls and other public facilitiesCouncillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
RELATED: Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?
