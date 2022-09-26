The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court
Coming in first on the Midday Report today, the suspects in the Nomzamo tavern massacre where sixteen patrons were killed when gunmen opened fire at the tavern in Orlando in July. The accused made their appearance in court on Monday.
This follows their arrest last week and the nabbing of two others linked to separate murders in the same area.
Uveka Rangappa standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the case.
NPA spokesperson, Captain John Anderson, said that the suspects are not only linked to the Nomzamo Tavern, but to other incidents as well...All in all, it's 19 counts, charges ranging from murder to robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as attempted murder.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week.
- ANC NEC Member and preidential hopeful, Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended.
- Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail
- The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
- Free State Government clarifies allocation of housing to Jagersfontein residents.
- The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.
