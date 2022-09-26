The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Living life in your own term without being arrogant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeff Kahn
Today at 11:35
Friday Feelgood: Ché-jean Jupp on performing a multi-media show #NOISE at the Kalk Bay theatre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Che-jean Jupp - Graduate and artist at Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA)
Today at 11:50
Dina Elwedidi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dina Elwedidi
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness: Southern African Sexual Health Association Conference
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith
Bradley Daniels - Psychosocial Commentator at Independent
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Bradley Oliver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bradley Olivier
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants Pippa Hudson spoke to Bronagh Hammond of the Western Cape Education Department. 30 September 2022 10:42 AM
Where does SA rank in the digital world? Pippa Hudson spoke with Paulius Udra, public relations manager at Surfshark. 30 September 2022 10:28 AM
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey to Microsoft Cloud. 30 September 2022 9:36 AM
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter t... 29 September 2022 10:40 AM
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance... 29 September 2022 10:30 AM
Criminals want your phone to access banking information Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking... 30 September 2022 6:55 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 budget friendly ways to ease into October If the end-of-year rush is starting to get to you, use this weekend to take time for yourself and ease into the next month. 30 September 2022 6:24 AM
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy. 30 September 2022 6:22 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old. 28 September 2022 7:18 PM
Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana? Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot. 28 September 2022 2:19 PM
Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes jug... 27 September 2022 12:35 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss... Meet fabled Cape Town producer Eddie Kramer Eddie Kramer worked for the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and Eric Clapton, to name a few. 21 September 2022 12:20 PM
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind' Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another. 20 September 2022 11:14 AM
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fra... 21 September 2022 4:12 PM
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
The Midday Report Express: Nomzamo Tavern suspects appear in court

26 September 2022 2:38 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Nomzamo Tavern

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Coming in first on the Midday Report today, the suspects in the Nomzamo tavern massacre where sixteen patrons were killed when gunmen opened fire at the tavern in Orlando in July. The accused made their appearance in court on Monday.

This follows their arrest last week and the nabbing of two others linked to separate murders in the same area.

Uveka Rangappa standing in for Mandy Wiener, spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise about the case.

NPA spokesperson, Captain John Anderson, said that the suspects are not only linked to the Nomzamo Tavern, but to other incidents as well...All in all, it's 19 counts, charges ranging from murder to robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as attempted murder.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week.
  • ANC NEC Member and preidential hopeful, Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended.
  • Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail
  • The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.
  • Free State Government clarifies allocation of housing to Jagersfontein residents.
  • The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.

Scroll up for full audio.




More from Politics

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party

29 September 2022 10:40 AM

City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.

'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu

29 September 2022 10:30 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.

MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC

29 September 2022 5:57 AM

Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.

'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'

28 September 2022 9:32 PM

The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested

28 September 2022 2:52 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst

28 September 2022 7:26 AM

The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.

'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'

27 September 2022 10:18 PM

Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?

Tripartite alliance: 'Instead of solving SA crisis, they're busy with theatrics'

27 September 2022 8:28 PM

ANC Chair Gwede Mantashe walked out of the Cosatu national congress on its second day, after being booed off stage on the opening day. Political analyst Xolani Dube feels it's time to cultivate the 'real leaders' of South Africa.

Trending

Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year

Local

WCED on recruitment drive for 20,500 education and general assistants

Local

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg ANC confident no-confidence motion against Phalatse will proceed

30 September 2022 9:55 AM

Losi assures members that Cosatu leadership will defend workers' rights

30 September 2022 9:19 AM

CT police investigating kidnapping of woman in Blackheath

30 September 2022 9:12 AM

