Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars
Athlone Stadium, Greenpoint Park, Greenpoint Shared Fields and Hartleyvale in Observatory will this week play host to some of the City's brightest young soccer stars.
From Wednesday, the 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP kicks off, celebrating the fancy footwork of young footballers from across the Mother City.
More than 1 700 youth football players will take part in the tournament over five days from 28 September to 2 October 2022, in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20.
The City of Cape Town has been a supporter of the Kapstadt CUP for a number of years now and its growth year-on-year has been remarkable.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
RELATED: SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event
In addition to 23 Cape Town-based football clubs, the Kapstadt CUP will also welcome two clubs from the Western Cape, three from KZN, three from Gauteng and one from Namibia
For us, what is encouraging is the involvement of teams from outside Cape Town's boundary to compete with our local clubs.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Local rapper YoungstaCpt will perform at the Opening Ceremony at Athlone Stadium on Friday.
RELATED: YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation
