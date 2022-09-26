Streaming issues? Report here
Kapstadt CUP offers scouting opportunities for CPT's future soccer stars

26 September 2022 4:05 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

The 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP will pit together 120 teams in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20..
Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com
Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Athlone Stadium, Greenpoint Park, Greenpoint Shared Fields and Hartleyvale in Observatory will this week play host to some of the City's brightest young soccer stars.

From Wednesday, the 2022 edition of the Kapstadt CUP kicks off, celebrating the fancy footwork of young footballers from across the Mother City.

More than 1 700 youth football players will take part in the tournament over five days from 28 September to 2 October 2022, in 10 age groups from under 7 to under 20.

The City of Cape Town has been a supporter of the Kapstadt CUP for a number of years now and its growth year-on-year has been remarkable.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

RELATED: SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event

In addition to 23 Cape Town-based football clubs, the Kapstadt CUP will also welcome two clubs from the Western Cape, three from KZN, three from Gauteng and one from Namibia

For us, what is encouraging is the involvement of teams from outside Cape Town's boundary to compete with our local clubs.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Local rapper YoungstaCpt will perform at the Opening Ceremony at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

RELATED: YoungstaCPT embraces his coloured heritage by being a voice for this generation




26 September 2022 4:05 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

More from Sport

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup

28 September 2022 7:18 PM

The competition attracted 1,700 young players between the ages of 7 and 20 years old.

Springboks vs Wallabies in Australia on 3 September 2022. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Why do Springboks games sell out, but nobody watches Bafana Bafana?

28 September 2022 2:19 PM

Try and find a ticket to watch the Springboks – you cannot. Try and find people at a Bafana Bafana game – you cannot.

Cycling SA's Elrick Kulsen giving Toni Mould a few pointers at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Supplied.

Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes

27 September 2022 12:35 PM

Funding for women's sport and para-sports has been a contentious talking point in the country recently, with many top athletes juggling careers and having other hurdles to overcome, to represent the national team.

Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer

26 September 2022 2:08 PM

The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.

Raemondo Lessing hits the waves. Picture: Supplied

Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time

26 September 2022 10:09 AM

South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi scores again. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy

24 September 2022 9:07 PM

Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."

The Stormers celebrate their victory over the Bull in the URC final on 18 June 2022. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

We've almost got a golden generation of youngsters - Stormers head coach Dobson

23 September 2022 11:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke with Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the start of the team's United Rugby Championship title defence on Saturday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

What is happening on and off the field with our national rugby team?

19 September 2022 7:09 PM

There's so much attention cast on the Springboks on and off the field from potentially winning a championship and allegations of drug usage.

FILE: Hildegard Vey, Edna Brand and Ronelle Botha won six gold medals at World Champs in Finland in the discipline of race walking. Picture: Masters Athletics - RSA/Facebook.

SA’s ‘Golden Girls’ talk about the drive behind their impressive medal haul

19 September 2022 4:08 PM

Dubbed South Africa’s ‘Golden Girls’, athletic trio Edna Brand, Hildegard Vey, and Ronelle Botha, brought home six of the 10 medals awarded to Team SA in July 2022.

Banyana's Desiree Ellis scoops 'Coach of the Year' award at WC Sport Awards

19 September 2022 8:43 AM

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has honoured the province's sporting heroes at a ceremony.

