Rand drops to 2020 lows as currency is battered amid global financial melt down
-
The Rand crashed through R18 to the U.S Dollar on Monday morning
-
Markets and currencies have been affected by last week’s move by central banks to increase rates
-
The British Pound also crashed to a record low against the U.S Dollar
The South African Rand tanked past R18 to the U.S dollar for the first time since May 2020.
The Rand traded at R18,03 by Monday afternoon.
Panic is never well founded, but there's certainly a lot of reasons to be negative on Sterling.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
...this is as much dollar strength, as it is sterling weakness.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
The Rand's slump comes as the British Pound also crashed to a record low against the American dollar.
There's growing fears about the UK government's finances after it unveiled plans to implement its biggest tax cuts in 50 years amid a rapid rise in cost of living and growing inflation.
The UK is suffering inflation, economic contraction and inflation in excess of 10%John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: "Reserve Bank trying to 'crowd' rate hikes into this year to avoid more later"
One way traffic...the dollar gets stronger and everything wilts before the amazingly strong dollar. There's just no way of getting away from that for the Sterling, Euro and the Rand.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Last week, The South African Reserve Bank also announced an increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate, to 6.25%
The 0.75% hike was widely expected, bringing the prime lending rate to 9.75%.
The Feds continues to hike rates, the U.S economy is still strong and potentially we're moving into more negative environment.John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/johan10/johan101910/johan10191000094/133451442-old-south-african-rand-in-the-black-wallet.jpg https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.Read More