Rand drops to 2020 lows as currency is battered amid global financial melt down





The Rand crashed through R18 to the U.S Dollar on Monday morning

Markets and currencies have been affected by last week’s move by central banks to increase rates

The British Pound also crashed to a record low against the U.S Dollar

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness New

The South African Rand tanked past R18 to the U.S dollar for the first time since May 2020.

The Rand traded at R18,03 by Monday afternoon.

Panic is never well founded, but there's certainly a lot of reasons to be negative on Sterling. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

...this is as much dollar strength, as it is sterling weakness. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

The Rand's slump comes as the British Pound also crashed to a record low against the American dollar.

There's growing fears about the UK government's finances after it unveiled plans to implement its biggest tax cuts in 50 years amid a rapid rise in cost of living and growing inflation.

The UK is suffering inflation, economic contraction and inflation in excess of 10% John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

One way traffic...the dollar gets stronger and everything wilts before the amazingly strong dollar. There's just no way of getting away from that for the Sterling, Euro and the Rand. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Last week, The South African Reserve Bank also announced an increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate, to 6.25%

The 0.75% hike was widely expected, bringing the prime lending rate to 9.75%.

The Feds continues to hike rates, the U.S economy is still strong and potentially we're moving into more negative environment. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

