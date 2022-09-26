



The Springboks will defend their World Cup title in France in fresh jerseys.

The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.

“We enjoyed a great relationship with ASICS and really appreciate the contribution that the company made over the past eight years,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

ASICS decided not to renew its contract with the World Champions after a decision was made to focus on key sports categories for their brand such as running, tennis, and indoors.

Nike and SA Rugby have agreed on a six-year deal – which will include the 2023 and 2027 Rugby World Cups – where the famous Swoosh will appear on the front of the Springbok jersey once again. Nike was the team’s apparel partner between 1996 and 2003.

Roux said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nike on board. [They have] big plans for the partnership and we’re looking forward to formally launching our new alliance next year,”

Nike will provide playing kit as well as off-field apparel and footwear for all the national teams including the Boks, Springbok Women, the men’s and women’s sevens teams and Junior Boks.

The first time the new green gold jersey will be seen on the playing field will be in July 2023.

This article first appeared on EWN : Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer