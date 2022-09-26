



CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport only has enough jet fuel for four to six days.

The reason for the short supply is a vessel carrying a fuel shipment has been delayed at sea due to adverse weather conditions.

Airports Company South Africa's Gopolang Peme said they have asked airlines to reduce refuelling at Cape Town.

“Various fuel suppliers are also holding stock in their tanks and will deliver additional jet fuel to the airport. We do urge all our passengers not to be concerned as this will not impact any of their flights or their travel. Contingency plans are underway and it is business as usual across our airports including Cape Town international airport,” said Peme.

This article first appeared on EWN : ACSA urges passengers not to worry amid limited fuel supply at Cape Town airport