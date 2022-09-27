[VIDEO] Constantia resident allegedly shoots and kills female baboon on Sunday





Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman discussed the shooting with Lester Kiewit and Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

• A female baboon was illegally shot by a resident in Constantia and died

• Cape of Good Hope SPCA plans to investigate the case and charge the shooter for animal cruelty

The Cape of Good Hope (CGH) SPCA received a call on Sunday to attend to what was initially thought to be an electrocuted baboon.

However, after further investigation, it was found that the baboon had been shot and was too severely injured to be saved. She was humanely euthanised.

The bullet punctured her lungs, said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief inspector.

Unfortunately, it was so severe that she had to be humanely euthanised because the bullet punctured her lungs and there was no way of saving her unfortunately. Jaco Pieterse, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief inspector

Research indicates only 10% of communities in these baboon areas want baboons killed. Barbara Friedman

Cape of Good Hope SPCA is conducting a post-mortem and plans to charge the shooter for animal cruelty.

But we do need eye-witnesses, without an eye-witness unfortunately we don’t have a case. Jaco Pieterse, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief inspector

Beauty Without Cruelty is reportedly offering a R2000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Baboon Matters shared this heartbreaking video of troop alpha trying to protect the injured female baboon.