



Cupcakes of HOPE is a non-profit organisation whose aim it is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance. They do this through their love of baking cupcakes.

Sandy Cipriano started the organisation in 2012 after a friend of hers lost her three-year-old daughter to cancer.

Through baking, they were able to assist a handful of families with medical bills. But the need has grown in August of 2022 after they provided financial support to 255 children suffering from cancer.

On the 1 October - national cupcake day - they are asking everyone to honour their cancer hero and show support by baking a batch of cupcakes.

This will enable Cupcakes of HOPE to help children fighting cancer. ⁠ Here's how to do it: ⁠

Register by emailing signup@cupcakesofhope.org⁠ Pledge to bake a batch of cupcakes⁠ Donate them to a participating mall near you on 1 October.

Find Cupcakes of HOPE online Facebook Website Instagram

This article first appeared on KFM : Cupcakes of HOPE call on everyone to honour their cancer heroes this October