What are the economic implications of Europe's financial markets selloff?
-
The Rand crashed through R18 to the dollar amid a global market crisis
-
Global markets in Europe and Asia took a knock
-
The JSE's All-Share Index lost almost 5%
-
The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and European Futures also lost value last week
Global markets have taken a knock amid concerns over the stability of the U.K government's finances.
The British pound plummeted to a new low against the U.S dollar, with economists speculating that the Bank of England will hike interest rates once more as it looks to stave off rising inflation.
This has in-turn chased off investors to the US dollar instead.
The effects have also been felt in South Africa, where JSE-listed mining shares lost some of its value, while the All-Share Index also lost close to 5% last week.
In the embers of the mayhem, sprout the next upswing...asset managers are already beginning to wonder whether British asset prices for example are sufficiently compelling at this stage.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Of course, as they lose value, there-in lies the opportunity.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
The general burliness of the dollar has caused the Rand to weaken in a more generalised way...and of course it troubled the Reserve Bank after having just raised rates by 75 basis points.Dr Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/blue-and-yellow-graph-on-stock-market-monitor-159888/
More from Business
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.Read More