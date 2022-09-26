SA farmers & agri-sector need help as it battles drastic rise in operating costs
-
Agriculture sector has experienced higher input costs since the start of 2020
-
Price increases in agrochemicals and fuels have impacted farmers
-
Farming is becoming less profitable without a government subsidy
For farmers in the horticulture industry, higher input costs have been a heavy burden to carry.
Price increases in agrochemicals like herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, fertilisers and fuel have eaten into profit margins since the start of 2020.
The cost of fertiliser is up 60% year-on-year, but commodity prices like maize are only up by 30% year-on-year.
Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber says legislative changes will assist farmers and the agricultural sector as a whole.
I wouldn't say we have a lot of space to help them out with resources, but there are some legislative things that we can do to make sure that the environment they operate in is easy.Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber
If we think about export markets, we should be widening those so that we serve the demand that's coming from the world.Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber
We are exporting about 51% of what we produce. Last year that was about $12.4bn. We are a sector that is export oriented.Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at Agricultural Business Chamber
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fotokostic/fotokostic2104/fotokostic210400039/167093738-tractor-spreading-artificial-fertilizers-transport-agricultural-.jpg
