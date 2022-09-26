DStv Glass: MultiChoice plans to launch its own 4K flat screen smart-TV
-
DStv Glass is a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps
-
The 4K flat-screen TV will be available in 2023
-
The TVs will come in 43, 55 and 65 inches and have 4k resolution
-
Pricing has not yet been made available
MultiChoice, parent company of pay-tv provider DStv is launching its own television next year.
DStv Glass, will be a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon-Prime, Disney Plus and Showmax.
The device will have 4k resolution, includes a sound bar and will come in three size variations of 43, 55 and 65 inches.
They look good, they're very efficient, They don't need a satellite signal. They're smart TVs. They just plug into an internet connection.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
ICYMI | @MultiChoice is shaking the boat with new prices for DStv (if you stream it) https://t.co/M3Yyei6LPb— Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) September 23, 2022
They haven't announced them yet, but they have said it's going to be premium devices, so I don't want to speculate what the price will be.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
RELATED: MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
A very strategic move by Multichoice. They are positioning themselves up & down the value chain.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
RELATED: France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
