DStv Glass: MultiChoice plans to launch its own 4K flat screen smart-TV

MultiChoice, parent company of pay-tv provider DStv is launching its own television next year.

DStv Glass, will be a voice-activated device that will feature all the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon-Prime, Disney Plus and Showmax.

The device will have 4k resolution, includes a sound bar and will come in three size variations of 43, 55 and 65 inches.

They look good, they're very efficient, They don't need a satellite signal. They're smart TVs. They just plug into an internet connection. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

ICYMI | @MultiChoice is shaking the boat with new prices for DStv (if you stream it) https://t.co/M3Yyei6LPb — Stuff South Africa (@StuffSA) September 23, 2022

They haven't announced them yet, but they have said it's going to be premium devices, so I don't want to speculate what the price will be. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

A very strategic move by Multichoice. They are positioning themselves up & down the value chain. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

