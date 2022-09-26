'Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor' - Rachel Kolisi
-
Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
-
She's the wife of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi
-
Kolisi says she's always had healthy financial habits and a serial saver
Rachel Kolisi is the co-founder of The Kolisi Foundation which was established in March 2020 with a vision to change the narrative of inequality for people in vulnerable and under-resourced communities in South Africa.
Rachel is the wife of Siya Kolisi, captain of the South African national rugby team.
The Kolisi Foundation seeks to support people living in under-resourced communities in South Africa, by providing resources, facilitating capacity-building and horizontal learning exchanges, and mobilising and advocating for systemic change.
Through the foundation, she hopes to make life a lot easier for people from all walks of life, something, she and her husband may not have experienced while growing up.
Growing up with a strict budget and finances in her home, she says it's something she wants to instill in her family.
I worked six jobs at one time, just to the pay the bills. Sometimes I think about my kids...that's not going to be their reality. But I want that to be their reality.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Finances were very much a discussion in our house all the time. My dad was very good at teaching us that you work for your money.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Since forever, I've always been a saver and an investor.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
I'm always happy to go down to the bottom and hustle if I have to.Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CE9G-GaJBvD/
More from Business
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.Read More