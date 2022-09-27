How blue light exposure from devices accelerates aging
A new study has indicated that the blue light emitted from the various devices we have in our homes may accelerate aging.
Wasanga Mehana is joined by health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao, to talk about the new study and the effects that the devices could have on our health.
We all have mitochondria, which is the powerhouses of our cells. The study shows that blue light exposure just for 14 days showed an impairment in energy production and signs of neuro-degeneration.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
When we die, we have no mitochondria. From the age of 35, you start losing mitochondria function. That means you have less energy and you don't heal as fast. These are the signs of aging.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
The long exposure to blue lights are causing eye degeneration and a lack of sleep. The circadian rhythm, the natural wake and sleep cycle, becomes disturbed. This is vital for the regeneration and repairing of the body.
People are not producing melatonin that helps them get to sleep. Not getting enough sleep leads to bad eating, higher rates of obesity, diabetes, anxiety and depression.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
To reduce blue light exposure, mobile phone users can make use of blue light blocking apps. But this still doesn't regulate the amount of information stimuli to consumers.
Removing the blue light two hours before bed is very important. Use the time to connect with another human and then be in touch with your circadian rhythm. Look at natural light when you wake up to set your melatonin and dim the lights as the sun sets.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
Simple changes to one's lifestyle can delay the body's aging process, but it must be holistic.
Human beings need human interaction. We need to go back to basics and have more discipline with regards to our mental state. Take omega 3 supplements that contain lutein for eye health and this will prevent macular degeneration.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
Avoid sugar, refined foods and excessive food in general. If you eat refined foods, you have a lot of cravings. So eat nutrient dense foods.Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert
This article first appeared on 702 : How blue light exposure from devices accelerates aging
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277539_young-woman-holding-phone-in-hands-reading-message-news-browsing-internet-online-mobile-apps-using-d.html
