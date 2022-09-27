A 'beautiful shining light': friends remember shark attack victim Kimon Bisogno
- Kimon Bisogno was fatally wounded by a shark in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday
- Friends and family have been paying tribute to "a beautiful soul"
- Bisogno and her husband were recently guests on CapeTalk's Lunch with Pippa Hudson show
People have continued to pay tribute to the Cape Town victim of a fatal shark attack who died on Sunday in Plettenburg Bay.
Kimon Bisogno, known as 'Kiki', had travelled to the popular coastal resort town with her husband and young daughter for the Heritage Day weekend.
Reports say she was attacked while in waist-deep water, with her family close by.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed that it received a call for help just before 8am and launched one of its rescue craft to Central Beach.
Since her death, devastated friends and acquaintances have taken to social media to pay tribute to to the 39-year-old and express their shock at her passing.
"The world lost a beautiful shining light" wrote one friend, while another called her a "painfully rare energetic and visionary Good Human".
Many spoke of her work in the community of Observatory where she and her husband ran the popular pizzeria 'Ferdinandos'.
Kimon and her husband were recently guests on Lunch with Pippa Hudson on Cape Talk. They spoke about their bid to have their restaurant named home of the No.1 pizza in South Africa.
Kimon shared with the listeners how the couple met on a beach in Ibiza in 2008.
He couldn't speak English and I couldn't speak Italian, but we found our love in cooking.Kimon Bisogno, Restaurateur
She also talked about their commitment to giving back to the local community and helping those less fortunate.
We want to uplift all of the people living in Observatory.Kimon Bisogno, Restaurateur
We want our little daughter to grow up in a hood where she can feel of purpose.Kimon Bisogno, Restaurateur
"The world truly has lost a bright shinning light and pure soul - and who left happiness, laughter, glitter, and kindness where ever you went. So genuine and with so much love in your heart," wrote one of the couple's friends on Sunday.
RELATED: CT woman dies in shark attack in Plettenberg Bay
Source : Kimon Bisongo/Facebook
