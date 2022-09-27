Why MTN fell foul of Advertising Regulatory Board over data bundle deals





In a recent edition of the Sunday Times, it was revealed that cellphone giant MTN has been misleading its customers. The case involves MTN being found guilty of advertising with regards to its one-day and seven-day data bundle deals.

An MTN customer, Christo Boshoff, issued a complaint after purchasing a data bundle which which he couldn't access within the advertised time that MTN claimed it should still be available to him. Boshoff bought a two-and-a-half gig bundle at 12:51 in the afternoon via the MTN app, which was advertising the deal. Given that the deal claimed his bundle was a "one-day deal" he expected, not unreasonably, for it to last a full 24 hours. So at least until 12h50 the next day, but by the next morning, the entire bundle had been deleted. Upon complaining, he was told by MTN that the bundle only lasts for the day you buy them.

Boshoff then took the case to the Advertising Regulatory Board, who investigated and said the advertising for the bundle was “ambiguous and therefore misleading”.

Gill Gifford of the Sunday Times investigated the case and join Pippa Hudson to give more insight.

So what happens if someone buys a data bundle at 11:45PM? That means it's valid for 15 minutes? And then it's wiped out because [MTN] say they just clear all the data at midnight. Gill Gifford, Senior Sunday Times journalist

