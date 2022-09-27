Why MTN fell foul of Advertising Regulatory Board over data bundle deals
In a recent edition of the Sunday Times, it was revealed that cellphone giant MTN has been misleading its customers. The case involves MTN being found guilty of advertising with regards to its one-day and seven-day data bundle deals.
An MTN customer, Christo Boshoff, issued a complaint after purchasing a data bundle which which he couldn't access within the advertised time that MTN claimed it should still be available to him. Boshoff bought a two-and-a-half gig bundle at 12:51 in the afternoon via the MTN app, which was advertising the deal. Given that the deal claimed his bundle was a "one-day deal" he expected, not unreasonably, for it to last a full 24 hours. So at least until 12h50 the next day, but by the next morning, the entire bundle had been deleted. Upon complaining, he was told by MTN that the bundle only lasts for the day you buy them.
Boshoff then took the case to the Advertising Regulatory Board, who investigated and said the advertising for the bundle was “ambiguous and therefore misleading”.
Gill Gifford of the Sunday Times investigated the case and join Pippa Hudson to give more insight.
So what happens if someone buys a data bundle at 11:45PM? That means it's valid for 15 minutes? And then it's wiped out because [MTN] say they just clear all the data at midnight.Gill Gifford, Senior Sunday Times journalist
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211812/piter2121181200009/114454400-konskie-poland-november-03-2018-mtn-group-limited-logo-on-smartphone.jpg
More from Business
'Prosecutions & payment of damages should follow after Bain’s ban' - HSF
Bain & Company has reportedly disagreed with the ban. It said there was no evidence to prove any fraudulent or corrupt activity at Sars.Read More
Criminals want your phone to access banking information
Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking details.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge
Capitec Bank's customer base has grown to 19 million - a 13% increase over six months.Read More
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one
Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?Read More
Eskom is in a shambles, so what are your options for electricity?
Zain Johnson spoke to Professor Bernard Bladergroen from the University of the Western Cape.Read More