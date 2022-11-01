How culture influences the way we express anger





wavemovies/123rf

Every culture has their way of expressing emotions — but according to Professor Batja Mesquita's research, how it manifests can differ depending on cultural factors.

For instance, while anger is viewed in Western countries as an authentic and assertive way of setting boundaries, other cultural groups may perceive the emotion as immature.

What anger-like emotions look like is very different in different cultures. Professor Batja Mesquita, University of Leuven

There are cultures that see anger as sadness... there are cultures where anger is never expressed... people accommodate others even if they feel offended. Professor Batja Mesquita, University of Leuven

Individuals in Western countries like the US and UK are encouraged to be unique and make decisions for their own well-being.

In contrast, cultures like Japan shy away from overt displays of emotion, their culture tends to emphasise emotional suppression — attributes that are thought to promote better relationships.

The boundary between emotions and other behaviours is blurry. Batja Mesquita, Professor of Psychology - University of Leuven

Despite these many cultural differences and their impact on varying societies' emotional expression, John Maytham makes the point that as cultures increasingly overlap worldwide, these behaviours seemingly become less rigid.

