30 years later: Jacques LaGrange celebrates his success with charity dinner
He's known as South Africa's 'King of Couture' and this year designer Jacques LaGrange celebrates 30 years in the industry.
LaGrange was born and raised in Paarl where his love for fashion was inspired by his mother’s love of beautiful clothes. He took needle work and home economics during high school, and hosted his first show in the Paarl Town Hall.
During his illustrious career, he has dressed the likes of Tracey Lange, Cindy Nell, and Jo-Ann Strauss, to name but a few.
To celebrate 3 decades of of haute couture excellence, he is hosting a charity dinner on 6 October and going back to where it started, with all the people who've been with him on this journey.
What you need to know One night of high fashion and international entertainment Paarl Town Hall R15,000 per table of 8 | R1875 pp Bookings and enquiries: jlg@paarlgim.co.za
This article first appeared on KFM : 30 years later: Jacques LaGrange celebrates his success with charity dinner
