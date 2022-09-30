Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft
Organisations are seeing the value of investing in technology, as cloud-powered solutions continue to help them transform, innovate and respond to specific business and industry challenges. Partnering with Microsoft has enabled Investec to discover extraordinary solutions and possibilities.
Listen as Investec's Head of IT Architecture and Engineering, Graeme Lockley unpacks the importance of their partnership with Microsoft and their approach to digital transformation, employee empowerment and customer connection.
