Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Marie Sina
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Nqobile Khuzwayo the sailor
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Cape Flats Undercover
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Stanley Jacobs
Today at 11:05
The Money Masterclass: how to make better financial decisions
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sylvia Walker
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Jarrad Ricketts
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jarrad Ricketts
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Ultra swimmer's litter-awareness swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Ferguson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Return to the Wild
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Hendry
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness - Surfer's Ear (REPLAY)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
No Items to show
Investec's Head of IT highlights digital transformation with Microsoft

Tags:
Microsoft
Investec
digital transformation
Microsoft Cloud
Cloud Storage

Graeme Lockley, Head of IT Architecture at Investec joins the Afternoon Drive to discuss their digital journey with Microsoft.

 Organisations are seeing the value of investing in technology, as cloud-powered solutions continue to help them transform, innovate and respond to specific business and industry challenges. Partnering with Microsoft has enabled Investec to discover extraordinary solutions and possibilities. 

Listen as Investec's Head of IT Architecture and Engineering, Graeme Lockley unpacks the importance of their partnership with Microsoft and their approach to digital transformation, employee empowerment and customer connection.




