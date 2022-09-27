KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday that they would like the position of ANC treasurer-general to be a woman.
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president. The party is due to hold its national elective conference in December, where it will select new leaders.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term, the ANC in the province will not be supporting him.
The ANC's biggest province briefed members of the media at their provincial office in Durban on the outcomes of its provincial executive meeting held on Monday.
The party said its decision was informed by branches.
They said that they wanted Mkhize to be president at the upcoming conference in December.
Last week, the ANC's largest region in the country, eThekwini, endorsed Mkhize for the position of party president.
Provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "The branches of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are proposing that in the position of the president we support Dr Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize."
[JUST-IN] The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, has announced the name of Dr Zweli Mkhize for the position of President in up coming ANC national conference in December. #KZNANC #ANC55 @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/loKwXIYHh0— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 27, 2022
The party in the province wants Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Muswane for secretary-general and the party believes Nomvula Mokonyane can do well as the secretary-general deputy.
But the party said it didn't reach a resolution on whom should take up the position of treasurer-general.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN ANC wants female treasurer-general as it backs Mkhize for ANC president
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
