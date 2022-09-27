Fossils found at local site reveal sabretooth cat suffered with bad back





- UCT researchers unveil new large-bodied sabretooth cat that roamed the West Coast of South Africa.

- In addition to identifying the sabretooth, they've also been able to deduce the animal was afflicted with osteoarthritis.

You probably wouldn't want to come face to face with a creature like this while taking a leisurely hike on Table Mountain!

The good news is, you'll never will, because large bodied sabre-toothed cats like this one have long been extinct and, in fact, cats like the one pictured above were common to southern and north and central America.

However, new research by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Iziko South African Museum is shedding light on carnivoran diversity and diseases that afflicted sabretooth cats in this region over five million years ago.

Palaeobiologists have been studying fossils from a local site called Langebaanweg (West Coast Fossil Park) on the West Coast.

This is the same site where at least three different types of sabretooth cats have been recovered.

The previously undescribed sabretooth cat (felid) fossil remains were discovered by Dr Alberto Valenciano, a former UCT fellow, while examining the collections at the Iziko South African Museum.

Our analyses showed that the fossils did not belong to the biggest known sabretooth cat from Langebaanweg, but that it was a new large-sized cat. This indicates that we had two large-bodied sabretooth cats that were living on the West Coast of South Africa about five million years ago.” Dr Alberto Valenciano, former postdoctoral fellow - University of Cape Town (UCT)

Recontstruction of a sabretoothed skeleton highlighting the bones that were examined in the study.

Palaeobiologists studying the fossils found that this sabretooth cat lies between two previously described species and, that the large cat suffered from osteoarthritis.

"The Langebaanweg sabretooth would have been an old individual that had suffered with arthritis for a long time. The bony spurs in the lumbar vertebra and deformation of the ankle bone suggest that the animal must have endured considerable pain and that it may have been lame and most likely unable to hunt with great success."

The findings have been published in the prestigious international journal Papers in Palaeontology.