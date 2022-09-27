The Midday Report Express: Impact of Cosatu members heckling Gwede Mantashe
The Midday Report kicks off Monday with Cosatu's 14th national congress as things go pear-shaped for the African National Congress's Gwede Mantashe. In what would have been considered inconceivable just a few years ago, the ruling party's National Chairperson was booed off the stage by members of a key member of the tripartite alliance.
Delegates at the congress, held in Midrand, Johannesburg, heckled and booed Mantashe as he approached the podium in an attempt to deliver a message of support. Instead, Mantashe faced off against workers frustrated by the high cost of living, low salary increases, poor service delivery, load shedding, and corruption within ANC.
Uveka Rangappa, standing in for Mandy Wiener, linked up with EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo to find out more, specifically inquiring as to whether Mantashe would get another opportunity to address the delegates.
The leaders of Cosatu are adamant that they want to place the ANC back on the programme because it's a very integral part of the tripartite alliance. [...] But workers are also adamant that it's not the time or the place to allow that. The mood doesn't allow for it.Nokukhanya Mntambo, Reporter - EWN
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts the National Local Government Summit.
- Tshwane provides clarity with non-payment of staff.
- ANC KZN holds media briefing- announces that it has endorsed Zweli Mkhize for party president and Paul Mashatile as deputy.
- Former ANC president Jacob Zuma releases a statement stating that says he is available for election as ANC national chair if he is nominated.
- Political parties gear up this as national assembly prepares for mini- debate on Phala Phala
- Stats SA releases the country's quarterly employment statistics for the second quarter of 2022.
- Department of health speaks on on the challenges of load shedding and exemption of health facilities.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @_cosatu/Twitter
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
'Are the DA trying to get rid of Mr Badroodien?' - GOOD party
City of Cape Town Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien has stepped aside over allegations of electricity meter tampering.Read More
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu
Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Zuma's return to politics likely to seek 'political protection' - analyst
The former president has thrown his weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the preferred candidate for ANC president and put his name forward for national chairperson.Read More