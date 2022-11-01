Bigger breakfast, smaller dinner better for controlling appetite





Chrono-nutrition is a term used to describe the timing of food intake, biological rhythms in the body, metabolism, and nutrition.

It is how the composition and size of the meal may affect our internal clock system, says Professor Johnstone.

Professor Johnstone conducted a study to prove if the time of day a person eats calories plays a great factor in their metabolism and its impact on weight loss.

The researchers fed a group of people a small breakfast and a big dinner versus a big breakfast and a small dinner, she said.

They lost exactly the same amount of calories, Professor Johnstone highlighted.

What was really interesting was the appetite effect. Subjects felt less hungry and more full when they consumed the big breakfast in the morning. Professor Alexandra Johnstone - University of Aberdeen

In the UK, two thirds of the population are overweight and obese, so the need to find different strategies to help people control their calorie intake is very significant and important added Professor Johnstone.

Controlled appetite is very important because when people feel hungry, they end up not complying with the calorie restrictions, and this results in eating unhealthy snacks.

This is one approach that embraces eating in the morning period. We certainly need to do more work in chrono-nutrition. Professor Alexandra Johnstone - University of Aberdeen

As the study identifies the importance of time restriction for food intake, Professor Johnstone points out that a high-protein diet can keep you fuller for a long period of time.

We are much more insulin sensitive in the morning compared to the evening period. Professor Alexandra Johnstone - University of Aberdeen

