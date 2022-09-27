Do you know the history behind your surname? Historian Aubrey Springveldt does!





Picture: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay

- What's in a name? And how does it connect to our history?

- Genealogist and historian Aubrey Springveldt unpacks the origins of callers' names on The Morning Review

There's an old German proverb that says "a good name is a rich inheritance".

The genealogist and historian joined Lester Kiewit again on The Morning Review to continue his fascinating exploration into the history of names.

Listeners called into the show to ask Springveldt to reveal to them what their names can tell them about their family heritage.

Name: DRAGA

Springveldt explained to a listener that the Latin word Draconis is the root of the name Draga. The name was initially used as a forename but later came to be used as a surname.

It refers to 'dragon'. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

Name: FAIRSVELD

This name originates from the Dutch language and has a direct translation into English as 'fresh field'.

The name was given to those who hailed from a place with fresh fields, says Springveldt.

"It would have been given as a nickname," he says.

In the Dutch tongue, the reference was to an area where the water was fresh and invigorating. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

Name: LANGEVELDT

It's with a 'DT', that's what I always tell people, says Tony who called in to ask Aubrey about his surname.

Often, the spelling of a name is purely the result of someone's personal preference.

What happened here in the Cape, is that our scribes, our officials, would spell a name in a phonetic way. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

And the origin of the name?

When you had a lengthy piece of land, or veld...a long field, when you moved, people would say, 'that it John/Tony from the langeveld and that would become institutionalised in your generation. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

RELATED:Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters

Interestingly, in some countries, surnames are a fairly modern acquisition.

Springveldt says in the Netherlands, for example, surnames or family names only came into use around the 1800s.

The reference [instead] was normally a place where you came from, the father whose child you were or a nickname based on characteristics. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

Also, the career you had, so if you were a baker you would be 'Bakker'. Aubrey Springveldt, genealogist and historian

Click above to listen to the full podcast:

RELATED:From October, Jacobs to Kiewit - What's in a name?