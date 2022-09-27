[WATCH] Cosatu members boo ANC chair Gwede Mantashe off stage





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Cosatu members refused to listen to ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe when he tried to address the trade union federation's 14th elective congress on Monday.

When Mantashe went on stage to deliver the ANC’s message of support, booing delegates got up and started singing “hamba, Gwede!”.

FILE: Gwede Mantashe on 7 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gwede just took it in his stride… He understands… He’s a trade unionist! …. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Is the tripartite alliance… coming to an end? … Can they paper over the cracks? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Kiewit interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen.