



JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says South Africa has seen an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year.

However, total employment was down by 119,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Sixteen thousand full-time jobs were also lost quarter-on-quarter

Total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1% from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022.



One hundred thousand jobs were lost in community safety in the second quarter of this year, making it the largest driver of the loss in employment, quarter-on-quarter.

Trade, mining and transport were the only industries to gain jobs of about 17,000, 4,000 and 1,000 respectively.

Nineteen thousand full-time jobs in business services were also lost in the second quarter of the year, while 13,000 full-time construction jobs were shed.

Part-time employment also took a knock, with 103,000 jobs lost quarter-on-quarter.

Community services was the driver of that number, with 92,000 jobs shed in the industry.

This article first appeared on EWN : Employment sees year-on-year increase: Stats SA