Women 'not our pets' police minister Cele tells men's Imbizo in Khayelitsha
- The police minister has called for the engagement of men in combatting the scourge of GBV in South Africa
- Bheki Cele said men must change their mindset on how they view women.
- The Western Cape recorded 1,611 sexual offences between April and June 2022, a total of 1,115 people, mostly women were raped during the same period in the province.
"Women are fully fledged human beings and are not our pets."
So said the country's police minister Bheki Cele on Monday as he addressed the men who attended the inaugural Imbizo YaMadoda, Men’s Imbizo in Khayelitsha.
The first of its kind community engagement of men, the Imbizo YaMadoda saw men living in and around Khayelitsha participating in the long overdue and crucial conversation around GBV.
According to statistics, the areas have some of the highest numbers of cases of GBV and femicide, domestic abuse and sexual offenses.
Minister Cele admitted that while police have a role to play in improving and providing victim-centered services to all victims of GBV, men too must change their mindset on how they view women.
"It is a fact, men commit the most violent crimes against women, for some reason, men think they own women and this false sense of ownership often leads to men treating women with disrespect and violence," said the minister.
"Talking about GBV to men and with men must be a lifestyle and be a normal practice for men to address the issues they may have and be agents of change," Cele concluded.
According to the last released national crime statistics, the Western Cape Province recorded 1,611 sexual offences between April and June 2022.
A total of 1,115 people, mostly women were raped during the same period in the province.
RELATED:How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
