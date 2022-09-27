Disruption to water supply planned for Hout Bay





- What you need to know about the water disruption scheduled for Hout Bay on Thursday 29 September

- Work being carried out will affect water supply to a large part of Hout Bay including Riverside Terraces, Whittler’s Way, Hughenden Way, Park Avenue, Ruyterplaats and the bottom of Mount Rhodes

Those living in Hout Bay and surrounding areas are warned to prepare for disruption to their water supply this week.

On Thursday, the City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate will be shutting down the water supply from the Constantia Nek Reservoir which feeds the Hout Bay Reservoir.

It's to allow maintenance crews to cut in a T-connection on the 300mm diameter water main to the Hout Bay Reservoir.

The city said it would improve its firefighting capability in the Imizamo Yethu area by enhancing the pressure to the fire hydrant network there.

Careful consideration has gone into the planning of this work to minimise the impact to the affected residents as far as possible given the time constraints.

The Hout Bay reservoir will be topped up in advance to reduce inconvenience and the maintenance team will ensure that the work is completed in the shortest possible time, said councillor Zahid Badroodien who is Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation

The following areas will be affected and residents are warned to store water upfront in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period and to keep their taps closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.

Riverside Terraces, Whittler’s Way, Hughenden Way, Park Avenue, Ruyterplaats and the bottom of Mount Rhodes

Additionally, a clean water tanker will roam between Park Avenue and Ruyterplaats and a standpipe will be placed outside 37 Mount Rhodes Drive to provide water for domestic consumption.

Residents are asked to bring their own clean containers to collect water.

